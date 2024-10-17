'Girls Gone Wild' founder Joe Francis says he is being extorted for money in Mexico and is releasing photos of himself from a robbery and kidnapping.

On Thursday, October 17, Francis posted a photo carousel of himself with a black eye, red bruises on his body, and a bloody cut on his ankle.

His injuries were from an alleged incident back in March, when he says he was attacked and robbed at gunpoint near his Punta Mita estate.

"PART # 1 THE FIRST CRIME: I am the VICTIM of yet another extortion. A sick person is trying to extort me for money threatening to release these police photos above and info they stupidly believe will harm me if they were made public," he began in the caption. "Well, they can go [...] them themselves!!! I don't pay extortion money, and I am releasing everything myself right now."

He added: "This past March 19, 2024. I was the VICTIM of 2 violent crimes. I was jogging by the golf course inside the "secure" gates of the Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. A secured gated community. I was only about 500 yards from one of my neighbors Bill Gates 's house. I had my bodyguard following me in my Mercedes at the time and out of nowhere, 8 masked men with guns grabbed me and pulled me in the bushes at gunpoint, robbed me, tied me up and beat me taking my cell phone and my money and the contents in my car as well as drove off with my vehicle and my bodyguard."

In the caption, Francis, 51, explained that "with the help of my bodyguard, they drove my Mercedes back to my house where no was at the time no one was present and freely were let in by Punta Mita Security, where they robbed the contents of my house, while I remined [sp] bound and gagged. This was obviously an inside job because my bodyguard MIGUEL JIMENEZ OLMOS, drove away with the assailants, stealing my car, my money, my phone, and my belongings from my home. So obviously all were involved including the security at the Punta Mita Development, and according to the police it was an inside job."

The Atlanta, Georgia, native described how he was "able to break free after about 30 minutes and I went to the nearest security booth in the Punta Mita development. The Punta Mita security refused to call 911 and help me. They also refused to take me to the hospital. They said they didn't want any bad publicity. I walked on my own without assistance almost 1 mile to the Punta Mita Hospital. When I arrived at the hospital, the hospital immediately called 911 at my request and the police immediately arrived to the hospital within MINUTES to investigate the crime. The police took the photos that you see above. I was immediately administered a blood toxicology test, which is attached here and I was put inside a CAT scan."

His follow-up post included a snapshot of him laying in a hospital bed with more details about the harrowing ordeal in the lengthy caption.

"NO DRUGS OR ALCOHOL were in my system. I was a VICTIM of medical kidnaping, Medical FRAUD, and attempted murder by the Punta Mita Hospital which is owned by Los Angeles Doctor, Dr. Sam Najmabadi," he alleged. "I was drugged without my consent and I woke up at the Punta Mita Hospital 2 weeks later not being able to walk, and not knowing what happened."

"There was absolutely no medical reason to put me in an unnecessary "medically induced coma.called my insurance company directly. Thank God, my insurance company refused to pay because the "Medical Coma" was deemed unnecessary and had no justification. I was able to walk again after 6 more days of physical therapy from the unnecessary "medical coma". My insurance company has since sued the hospital and the state in Mexico where I live have criminally charged the Doctors (Including Dr. Sam Najmabadi) with attempted murder, medical fraud and kidnaping," he wrote.

The entrepreneur and film producer ended his caption with the detail that his "former bodyguard, MIGUEL JIMENEZ OLMOS," is "still on the run."

Francis founded Girls Gone Wild (GGW), an adult entertainment franchise, in 1997.

The videos typically involved camera crews at college parties where young women exposed their bodies, or acted "wild," most notably during Spring Break. Its products were primarily sold through their website. The company filed for bankruptcy in February 2013.