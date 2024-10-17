One Direction has broken their silence on the death of Liam Payne.

In a post to Instagram, the group -- whose original members include Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson -- shared their thoughts on his passing, noting that they are "completely devastated."

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved deeply," the post began.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," they continued.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," it concluded.

The news of One Directions post comes after it was reported that Zayn Malik was in "shock" over his passing.

Zayn was told in the early hours of this morning and has been in absolute bits," a producer close to Malik told the Daily Mail.

"He is in shock, and his parents have been in touch with Liam's family to offer their support and condolences. People close to Zayn don't want him to be alone at the moment, so he is surrounded by friends," the source added.

Malik is not the only member of the group affected by Payne's passing. Louis Tomlinson also posted a heartfelt tribute to Payne.

"I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul," wrote on Instagram.

He went on to call Payne an "incredible song writer" and being a "vital part of One Direction."

"I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I'd have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be," Tomlinson added.

The singer went on to share that he will tell Bear, Payne's 7-year-old son, "stories of how amazing his dad was."

"I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X," he concluded.

The latest wave of support comes after many celebrities like Rita Ora and Zedd paid tribute to Payne in social media posts.

Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling form a three-story balcony at a hotel in Argentina.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'