New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. are in early discussions to develop a prequel to the hit horror thriller "Weapons," centered on the origin story of the enigmatic Aunt Gladys, portrayed by Amy Madigan.

"Weapons," written and directed by Zach Cregger, opened to strong box office returns, grossing $48 million domestically, well above projections for an original R-rated horror title. Critics and audiences alike praised the film's blend of suspense and dark humor, with particular acclaim for Madigan's performance as the eccentric Aunt Gladys.

Cregger initially included a dedicated chapter on Aunt Gladys's backstory in his "Weapons" script but removed it to maintain the film's pacing. New Line and Warner Bros. intend to revisit that material, exploring how the strange aunt came to town and became entwined in the community's nightmares.

"I have another idea for something in this world that I'm kind of excited about," Cregger said last week, hinting at further stories in the "Weapons" mythology. He emphasized that, should the prequel move forward, it would not be his immediate next project. Cregger is currently in pre-production on a "Resident Evil" reboot for Sony, set to premiere on September 18, 2026.

No formal green light or creative agreements have been announced. Studio insiders caution that early talks often evolve before a project advances to the scripting, casting, and budgeting stages. Should New Line proceed, Cregger would likely oversee the screenplay for the prequel, with Madigan expected to reprise her role.

The original "Weapons" film follows a community shaken after all but one child in a local class vanishes simultaneously. As families scramble for answers, Aunt Gladys arrives unexpectedly, her cryptic motives and uncanny resilience making her the film's most memorable presence. The story stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, and Benedict Wong.

Madigan's portrayal of Aunt Gladys earned widespread attention for her ability to balance eerie unpredictability with moments of unexpected warmth. Observers note that her character's quirks, oversized glasses, bright lipstick, and an off-kilter sense of humor have resonated with horror fans and sparked social media conversation around Halloween costume ideas.

If the prequel is approved, it could join a growing trend of origin stories in horror cinema, offering deeper context for fan-favorite characters. For now, New Line remains in exploratory stages, gauging audience interest and aligning schedules before moving into full development. As discussions continue, horror aficionados will be watching closely to see how Aunt Gladys's backstory unfolds on the big screen.