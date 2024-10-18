It's a family affair.

Gary Owen has been open about his tumultuous divorce from ex-wife Kenya Duke, in which he admits came as a result of his infidelity.

The comedian has also opened up about the ramifications of their divorce, one of which include a severed relationship with their three children, Emilio Owen, 33 — whom Owen adopted from a previous relationship — Austin Owen, 23, and Kennedy Owen, 21.

It appears things are turning over for the comedian after he took to Instagram revealing an emotional moment of Austin spending family time with his two baby brothers — a pair of twins Owen fathered with his new fiancé Brianna Johnson. Duke claimed the Ohio native was cheating on her with Johnson during their marriage.

"A day I've been dreaming about. My son @aust1n0wen got to meet his twin brothers," the 'Ride Along' comic penned in the caption of the heartfelt video.

The video begins with Owen, 50, holding his baby standing alongside Austin who appears to be making the child's acquaintance by playing with a small teddy bear. Austin is spotted holding the baby before playing with the twin boys in a small bouncy house which appears to be nestled in a play area.

Fans in the comment section were filled with joy after seeing the intimate family footage, including his former co-star Michael Ealy — whom he hilariously nicknamed "Pretty Eyes Ealy," and joked that if he got life in prison, "I'd want him to be my celly."

"Gary this is absolutely beautiful [heart eyes emoji]," Ealy, 51, wrote in the comment section in support of the blended family.

"And manhandled them like a true big brother," a fan penned in the comment section regarding the interaction. "Glad he came around while they are still very young to build a good bond," a second fan kindly wrote. "Kids should always be close no matter what the parents are doing," a third encouraged.

The standup comedian has spoken openly about the rough patch with his ex-wife Duke on 'Club Shay Shay,' spilling details on how fellow comedian Katt Williams helped him cheat, running into Duke at the airport before a tell-all interview, and his overall eagerness to tell his own side of the story.

Kenya Duke filed for divorce citing Owen's infidelity in March 2021. They were together for 20 years.