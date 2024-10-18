Andrew Garfield has had an eventful press run for his newest film We Live in Time, opposite Florence Pugh. He charmingly brought a cardboard cut out of Pugh to its screening at the London Film Festival, and bravely spoke out about Palestine during his appearance on Happy Sad Confused. "We should be putting our energy towards something that actually matters," he stated. "Maybe the lives of Palestinians and Gaza right now, and anyone suffering under the weight of the horrors of our world right now."

The press run also included a stop on Sesame Street, where things got emotional as he tackled themes of grief.

In the touching clip, Elmo checks in on Garfield by asking how he's doing. The Tick Tick Boom actor responds by saying he's doing okay, and that he was missing his mother. Noting she passed away not too long ago, he adds "It's okay to miss somebody. Sadness is a gift to feel because it means you really loved someone. When I miss her I remember it's because she made me so happy, I can celebrate her and miss her at the same time."

Andrew Garfield talks to Elmo about missing his mother after she recently passed away.



“When I miss her I remember it’s because she made me so happy, I can celebrate her & miss her at the same time” pic.twitter.com/XJOfvx9Ecq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 18, 2024

Though the clip serves as a helpful way for young viewers to relate to grief, it also gives the world some insight on Garfield's emotional state.

The English actor lost his mother in 2019 following her battle with pancreatic cancer. He shared on Anderson Cooper's All There Is podcast earlier this month that grieving his mother, who was gentle and kind in spirit, has helped him appreciate life and its tiny moments. "On her hospice bed, she was more concerned with the nurses than she was with her own pain and discomfort. She was that kind of person."