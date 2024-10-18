Amelia Dimoldenberg, CEO of Chicken Shop Date, snagged Andrew Garfield for an episode that had fans incredibly eager to see sparks fly.

The pair first met on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2022.

Now, during their sit down, Garfield let the British journalist know how there was potential romantic interest there.

"I think that we — something is going on," the 29-year-old began in the clip. "Do you actually think that...," Garfield replied. "I do think it's interesting that we...," Dimoldenberg began to answer, before Garfield chimed in, "If this wasn't here do you think we'd actually go on a date?"

Andrew Garfield tells Amelia Dimoldenberg he would have took her out on a real date if it weren’t for ‘Chicken Shop Date.’ pic.twitter.com/2L1KvpUPfF — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 18, 2024

"This is [messed] up the fact we could've actually gone on a date at some point... maybe," Garfield said. "I don't know," Dimoldenberg answered, before the Los Angeles native quickly added: "Take out all the practicalities and logic, I actually believe, maybe, we could've ... without all of this... but its this..."

"Because you're afraid of it," Dimoldenberg said. "I'm a very private person, private life," Garfield said with a laugh. "I'm more private than you," she shot back. "Have you ever seen me with any one?"

The 41-year-old answered: "That doesn't mean you're private, that just means you're not with anyone."

During their initial meeting, Dimoldenberg told 'The Amazing Spider-Man' actor how she had "been trying to get a date with you for a while." He awkwardly laughed and said he hadn't had the invite before complimenting her work and calling her "very beautiful."