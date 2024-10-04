Cardi B and Offset are over for good, that is, according to Cardi.

The "I Like It" rapper took to X where she participated in an X Spaces meeting with fans. During her time with fans, Cardi confessed that her marriage to Offset is really over for good this time.

"Slowly but surely, everybody gotta go their separate ways. My kids gotta get used to that, 'No, you're not going to come home every single day and your dad is gonna be here.' Slowly, but surely," she said via Billboard.

"It's kinda hard — I don't wanna talk about it 'cause I don't wanna get emotional — but it's kinda hard, as an adult, you gonna get used to a certain type of lifestyle without being with somebody. But it's also kinda hard for your kids to get used to that, 'Your dad is not going to be here with you every day after school. Your dad is not going to be picking you up after school," Cardi continued.

Despite their separation, Cardi made it known that Offset would continue to be in her live as well as their children's lives.

"I want my baby to know who their dad is because I don't ever want my little baby to get used to my dad or my cousin. I want them to be like, 'This is your dad," she added.

While she is open to having Offset in their lives, there will be boundaries that she wants to keep.

"One thing I don't want to entertain is, 'Oh, we're in the same crib. Come upstairs, let's sleep together.' I don't want to entertain that. I don't want to sleep, I don't want to f--k, I don't wanna do nothin'," Cardi shared.

"Because that's what keeps us being in the same trap. Oh, we sleep together, we cuddling, the next day we smiling and then guess what? The same day we're arguing, and we're back in that cycle. I don't want that cycle. That's why I'm not entertaining love. That's why if a muthaf---a is here, I'm not here. If I'm here, he's not here. Slowly but surely, there's going to be a whole end to it. It takes time. I don't know how to explain it but everything is dead," she furthered.

The couple has had a tumultuous relationship over the years with Offset recently accusing Cardi B of cheating on him while Cardi was pregnant.

"U f----- with a baby inside tell the truth," Offset said.

In response to his comments, Cardi accused Offset of confessing to sleeping with her rivals and was attempting to provoke her.

Earlier this summer, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset for a second time. In the filing obtained by the Associated Press, Cardi requested to have full custody of the couple's children, daughter Kutlure, 6, and son Wave, 3. They have since welcomed a third child, a baby girl born on September 7.

