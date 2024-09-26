Cardi B addressed and dismissed a viral rumor on Thursday regarding an alleged affair with the late rapper Takeoff.

This rumor surfaced amid ongoing accusations from her estranged husband, Offset, who claimed she cheated on him while pregnant. A screenshot circulating on social media suggested Cardi had confirmed a relationship with Takeoff, but she quickly debunked the claim, calling it "fake and weird."

The fabricated tweet implied that Cardi B, 31, admitted to a secret relationship with Takeoff, stating, "You would be even more BUTT hurt if you knew the relationship me and Takeoff had before he passed." However, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, firmly denied the authenticity of the screenshot, shutting down the speculation.

On Wednesday evening, Offset accused his estranged wife of being unfaithful during her pregnancy, sparking fresh tension amidst their ongoing divorce battle. The Migos' rapper claimed in a comment on Cardi's Instagram Live that she had been intimate with another man while carrying their child.

"U [had sex] with a baby inside, tell the truth!!" Offset reportedly wrote in a comment captured and shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Shortly after, Cardi seemed to confirm the accusation on her X account, stating, "AND DID !!!!!!"

It's unclear exactly when the alleged affair happened, but Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, 32, in July.

During her Instagram Live, the "Bodak Yellow" emcee addressed some of her frustrations with her estranged husband, claiming he threatened to take back gifts he had given her after she started moving on from their relationship. "You know what I find so crazy? That a [man] thinks that they can just buy a [woman]. I love me [material things], but you can't buy me no more," she said.

The Bronx, New York, native filed for divorce from Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, for the second time on July 31, though a source told 'Page Six' that the split wasn't because of infidelity.

Instead, the couple had simply "grown apart," according to the insider.

Cardi B. is reportedly seeking primary custody of their children; their daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter, born on September 7, whose name has yet to be made public.