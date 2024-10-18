Dawn Richard's attorney called out fallen rap star Sean "Diddy" Combs for witness tampering.

Richard's attorney, Lisa Bloom, is reportedly shedding light on Diddy's latest bail denial after alleged "witness tampering" in her case — which involves former Danity Kane star Dawn Richard and fellow Diddy - Dirty Money musician, Kalenna Harper.

The lawsuit claims that she and Harper witnessed the now-disgraced rapper abuse many women, including both his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Kim Porter.

Bloom is now calling out the fallen Bad Boy Entertainment boss for Harper's alleged change of heart, revealing that Diddy called Harper over 100 times, per 'The Jasmine Brand.' She also added that those calls stopped after she made a statement claiming she never witnessed that abuse.

"The implication is very clear. That he was reaching out to her," Bloom said per the media outlet. "I don't know if he offered her something, or if he scared her, or what happened. But he's tampering with witnesses. And then [sic] judge essentially said he needs to be behind bars because we can't have witnesses tampered with."

'ENSTARZ' reported that Richard, 41, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the rapper, citing claims including physical abuse — publicly in one instance — which involved "Me & U" singer Cassie being assaulted, even in front of other A-list celebs.

The lawsuit filed by the singer claims that she was present at a dinner party with Diddy, 54, and Cassie back in 2009 or 2010, when the hip hop mogul allegedly assaulted her in front of Ne-Yo, Usher, and Interscope Records' former CEO Jimmy Iovine.

"At the dinner, Mr. Combs and Ms. Ventura had an argument. In front of the dinner guests, Mr. Combs hissed at Ms. Ventura in a screaming whisper and forcefully punched her in the stomach, causing her to double over in visible pain, crying. Ms. Clark escorted Ms. Ventura out of the restaurant, and Mr. Combs remained and continued socializing with the dinner guests," the lawsuit alleged.

Fans also seemed to be disappointed in Harper's suspected change in claims, commenting on her latest video on Instagram voicing their frustrations. "I can't believe you. Karma is a bij and u will be exposed esp now that u wanna play puppet slow," one fan said in response to her "Affirmations" video post.

"You're so disappointing," a second fan wrote. "How could you do this to Dawn and Cassie?? How could you protect a monster?" a third pleaded.

The fallen hip hop tycoon is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.