Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child together.

On Friday, Bieber took to Instagram to share the first photo of his and Hailey's baby boy as well as his name.

"Welcome home," the singer wrote in all caps alongside a photo of Hailey's hand touching their newborn's foot.

The "Baby" hitmaker then went on to reveal the music-inspired name they gave their son: Jack Blues Bieber.

The Rhode founder shared the same photo via her Instagram Stories, along with their baby's name as well as teddy bear and blue heart emojis.

The Biebers did not share any additional details about the child, including when exactly Hailey gave birth to him.

However, Bieber's post suggested that baby Jack is already home with his parents.

The Canadian crooner's mom Pattie Mallette also celebrated the birth of her grandchild on social media, tweeting: "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!! — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) August 24, 2024

Fans and peers flocked to Bieber's post -- which received over 3.6 million "likes" less than an hour after it was uploaded -- to congratulate the couple on the safe arrival of their first baby together.

"Congratulations!!! I'm sooooooooooo excited!!! Love y'all down." Bieber's frequent collaborator, music video director Alfredo Flores, commented under the post.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star Liamani Segura wrote: "Congratulations big brother!!! Sending you all hugs and kisses!!!"

"Let's goo!! Can't wait to meet him!" read a comment left by artist Harv.

"Investing early in Jack's music career... Baby baby baby oh!" "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran joked.

One fan wrote, "A new 'JB' on the block. The world better watch out, with those two as his parents, this little nugget is bound to do big things. Congratulations to you both, prayers for you as you begin the amazing, magical, beautiful journey of parenthood."

Bieber and Hailey first announced in May that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, a rep for the model told People that Hailey was a little over six months pregnant when they shared the happy news.