Fallen rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at a VMA afterparty in New York City nearly two decades ago.

The latest in a disturbing slew of sexual assault allegations, reports say two other celebrities were involved in the alleged heinous rape of the victim who was listed as "Jane Doe." The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, October 20.

The alleged teenage victim claims she was attacked after having one drink that made her feel "woozy" and "light headed" while at a drug-filled house party back in September 2000, per lawsuit documents obtained by the 'New York Post.'

She reportedly attempted to get into the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall without a ticket, when she approached limousine drivers — one of which she claimed worked for Diddy, 54, who invited her to the afterparty.

According to the media outlet, the limo drivers allegedly told her she was "fit for what Diddy was looking for" before driving her to a house which she described as a "large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway." She also signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) preventing her from detailing the star-studded fiasco.

The teen alleged she was looking for a "place to rest" when she found a bedroom that was empty and decided to lay down. That's when the disgraced rap star allegedly entered the room, per her account in the lawsuit.

"Soon after, Combs along with a male and female celebrity entered the room," she stated. "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party,' " the filing claimed. At that point, the plaintiff claims that she was pinned down and raped by both Combs and the other male celebrity as the female celeb watched.

The female victim claimed that Combs attempted to force her to give him oral sex, however, she fought him off by hitting him in the neck, per the filing. She claimed she grabbed her clothes and left her bedroom, "roaming naked through the house looking for the exit."

Once she made it outside, she put her clothes back on and found a nearby gas station where she ran into a clerk who noticed her "distress" and allowed her to use the phone to call her dad. The lawsuit alleges that since the alleged incident, the victim has "fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life."

The embattled hip hop producer is now being held in federal custody without bail in Brooklyn and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.