Rapper Ralan Styles was reportedly shot to death during a robbery attempt in Ohio.

The rapper, whose real name was Michael Robinson, was fatally shot and killed early Saturday, October 19, in Columbus, Ohio.

He was 22.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' witnesses allege that the fatal incident began as an attempted robbery, with the suspect trying to steal Styles' neck chain. A struggle ensued, and the suspect fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Police were alerted by bystanders and found Styles with gunshot wounds at a residence in the Victorian Village neighborhood. Officers performed CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Styles was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

Authorities arrested Mahamood Hassan shortly after the shooting. Witnesses identified him in a police lineup, leading to his arrest. Hassan is currently being held at Franklin County Jail and is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, October 21. Police confirmed that Hassan, 24, has a criminal record, with three prior arrests for trespassing and theft.

The news of Styles' death prompted an emotional response from friends and family. His brother, also a rapper known as Lil Goat, shared his heartbreak on Instagram. "Not my lil brother man. I'm still waiting for you to call me and tell me this whole thing is a joke," he wrote.

Lil Goat reflected on their shared journey from childhood dreams to musical success.

"My heart is [...] broken, I'll never be the same. We went from rapping at the lunch table together in middle school, to becoming superstars," he continued. "We slept on the floor together, we ate together, we fought together, signed our first deal together. I love you bro, and as long as I'm alive you'll never die."

Styles rose to fame in 2022 with a viral remix of "Baby Shark," which garnered millions of views on YouTube and TikTok. He later signed with Republic Records, attended the BET Awards with YK Osiris in June, and recently released "Polyamorous" featuring Justina Valentine.