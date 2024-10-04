A rug that TikToker Katie Santry found under her home has led authorities and others to the site, trying to determine whether or not the rug hides a dead body.

TikToker Katie Santry and her boyfriend Brandon found a rug buried in their backyard. While at first they did not think the moment too interesting, the two began to notice supernatural occurrences happening around their home.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Santry's TikTok report of the discovered rug has led to investigation from authorities to check whether the rug contains a dead body.

Strange began to surround Santry following the discovery of the buried rug. A few days after, the social media star reported that she found her computer screen shattered. The people in her life who could have smashed the computer all denied their involvement.

This is when she took to TikTok to share her suspicions. "Is there a dead body in that rug? Or is it the ghost of the rug's past?" she asked in the video.

"What on earth happened? Is there a ghost breaking my stuff?" Santry asked.

The content creator mentioned that her neighbor had died in her house the same day they bought their own home, further fueling her curiosity. "That house started getting boarded up the same day this happened," she said to the camera.

While on TikTok, Santry and her family tried to dig up the rug, but it proved a physically challenging feat. "I give up. I can't dig any further," she lamented in the video. However, the video then went viral. She has continued to inform her followers of the rug's plight.

In a video, she called authorities saying, "This could be the dumbest call you get today, but there's a rug in the ground." She has also made contact with the original owners of the home. She now has 22 TikToks chronicling this investigation.

As the search continues, Santry wants to make it clear, "I truly don't think there's a dead body down there. The curiosity about why that rug is there definitely haunts me."