On the All Things Keyshia Ka'oir podcast, Miami rapper Trina revealed why she chose not to sign a prenuptial agreement with her husband, Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr.

The two married in Spring 2024 during a private ceremony at home, though they've agreed to have a public wedding next year. When asked if she had signed a prenup, she responded by saying she hadn't because her husband "brings all his money straight to her" and that she's in charge. "He can't spend a dime without my consent," she shared. "I see everything, so yeah."

Social media didn't hold back in reacting to the revelation. Some defended the rapper's right to navigate marriage how she deems fit, while others found the choice to be financially irresponsible.

Trina hasn't let any of the noise stop her from basking in newlywed bliss with Kearse, who reportedly works in real estate. On Love and Hip Hop Miami, she revealed she was the one to make a move on her husband after seeing him at an event. "The night we met was at a party. This amazing, handsome man walks in, and I look at Joy like, 'Cousin, who's that!?' And Joy said, 'I don't know!' I was not leaving that party without his number. Once I got the number, the rest is history."

This follows Trina's split from former fiancé, Raymond "Ray Almighty" Taylor, to whom she was engaged in 2021.

