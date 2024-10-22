Billie Lourd shared her thoughts on social media as she remembered her mother Carrie Fisher on what would have been the latter's 68th birthday.

Lourd shared an emotional Instagram post to commemorate her mother's birthday.

On her post, the actress acknowledged that "Dead person birthdays are weird to say the least."

"Some years my grief makes me feel the warmth of her love, some years it makes me angry, some years I feel numb but today when I woke up, I just felt sad," Lourd shared. "I didn't want to celebrate; I just wanted my mom."

Lourd recalled that Fisher died when she was just 60 years old. The "Star Wars" icon passed away in 2016 after she stopped breathing during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

"60 is too damn young to die," Fisher's daughter lamented.

Lourd also acknowledged her mother's battle with substance abuse, saying "I did everything in my power to help my mom get sober but sadly my mom couldn't ever escape her addiction."

The "American Horror Story" star added that while her mother was alive, she made it a point to share the ups and downs of her struggle with others.

"As an addict, being open about the struggle is the only way through," Lourd said. "And same goes for those of us affected by that struggle."

"Sending my love to anyone out there who has lost someone to drug addiction," she added. "You are not alone."

Fans left supportive messages on the Instagram post, and many thanked her for the inspirational message.

"Your mom died before my dad, but they were born in the same year - just a couple months and days apart. He's been gone 3.5 years, and it's still surreal," one comment said. "But seeing how you deal with grief has always inspired me to look to the light of the person who's gone instead of the darkness of the fact that they're gone. It means a lot."

"Your mom's writing about mental illness has meant so much to me through some very dark times, I'm so sorry she isn't here anymore," another comment said.