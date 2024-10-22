Harvey Weinstein is reportedly battling with cancer.

The disgraced Hollywood producer is said to have been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. This is a form of bone marrow cancer.

Sources have told NBC News that Weinstein is undergoing treatment while in prison at Rikers Island in New York.

"Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein's authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein's medical condition," said a statement provided to Variety by Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein.

"It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse," the statement continued. "Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment."

Chronic myeloid leukemia, also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, occurs mostly in adults, according to the American Cancer Society.

While it is typically a slow growing form of leukemia, it can also progress to a fast growing one that can be difficult to treat.

Read more: Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Charges After New York Conviction Was Overturned

The reported cancer diagnosis is the latest addition to Weinstein's health concerns. In July, the movie producer contracted COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Weinstein also underwent heart surgery last month, but he was able to make an appearance in a Manhattan court to plead not guilty to additional criminal sex act charges.

The disgraced Hollywood producer is currently in jail after being found guilty of three of seven charges made against him in California.

He was initially found guilty of similar sex abuse charges in New York, but this was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals. It has since been ruled that a retrial will take place, which is scheduled for Nov. 12.