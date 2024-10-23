Film director Roman Polanski no longer faces trial for the alleged sexual assault of a minor in 1973, following a settlement reached earlier this year.

Polanski, known for films such as 'The Pianist' and 'The Palace,' fled the United States in the late 1970s after pleading guilty to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

After serving 42 days in jail, Polanski left the country amid concerns that the judge was reconsidering his release, according to a report from Agence France-Presse (AFP), which cited his U.S. lawyer.

The recent civil case, filed last year, was set to be heard in Los Angeles in August 2025. However, 'AFP' reported that the lawsuit was withdrawn following a settlement reached this summer. The 91-year-old's lawyer stated the case had been "settled to the parties' mutual satisfaction and has now been formally dismissed."

The plaintiff's attorney, Gloria Allred, also confirmed the settlement to 'AFP,' adding that both parties had reached an agreement that satisfied everyone involved.

The lawsuit, which sought unspecified damages, was filed by a woman who accused Polanski of raping her in 1973 after giving her alcohol. It was submitted just before the expiration of a California law that allowed for an extended period to file sexual assault claims.

The French-Polish director allegedly gave the then-teenager tequila and, when she began to feel dizzy, drove her to his home, where he allegedly forced himself on her. "She told him: 'Please don't do this,' " Allred told reporters in March, per 'CBS News.' "She also alleges that defendant Polanski removed plaintiff's clothes and he proceeded to sexually assault her, causing her tremendous physical, emotional pain and suffering."

In May, a French court acquitted Polanski of defaming British actress Charlotte Lewis after she accused him of raping her when she was a teenager in the 1980s, 'The New York Times' reported.

Polanski, who won the Best Director Oscar for 'The Pianist' in 2002, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.