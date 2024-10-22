Yung Filly faces up to two years in Australia as he awaits trial for four counts of rape.

The British-Colombian YouTube rapper was arrested in Brisbane earlier this month and later extradited to Perth. The allegations involve the sexual assault of a woman in her 20s, which reportedly took place in a Perth hotel room following his performance at a nightclub on September 28, 2024.

In addition to four counts of rape, Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of impeding the woman's breathing by applying pressure to her neck.

Initially, Barrientos was informed he might wait only two months for trial, but this timeline has now extended to potentially two years.

His lawyer, Seamus Rafferty, explained, "He realizes he is here until his trial. He gets that." While awaiting trial, Barrientos is subject to strict bail conditions. He is required to report to the police station daily, refrain from contacting the alleged victim, and cannot post about the case on his social media accounts, which include 3.2 million followers. He has also been banned from visiting nightclubs and hotels.

Following these accusations, several companies have cut ties with Yung Filly. Footasylum, a brand he frequently collaborated with on YouTube, has suspended its contract with him. The company stated, "In light of these extremely serious charges, we are suspending our contract with Yung Filly with immediate effect," and clarified they would make no further comments until the legal proceedings concluded.

Best known for his involvement with the YouTube group Beta Squad and as a presenter for BBC Three, he was arrested in Brisbane on October 8, and transferred to Perth for a court appearance.

The 29-year-old appeared in court shortly after, where his bail application was approved. At the time of his arrest, Barrientos had been in Australia for a music tour.

Filly is also recognized for his work outside of YouTube. The "Day To Day" artist has been featured in various entertainment programs, including 'Soccer Aid' on 'ITV' and 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' for 'Stand Up to Cancer' on Channel 4.