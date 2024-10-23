Tom Holland has officially announced that production for 'Spider-Man 4' will be underway next summer.

Holland appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' on Tuesday, October 22, where he shared the news of the upcoming film and the tentative schedule with the public.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go," the English actor revealed. "We're nearly there."

The 28-year-old also shared how much he's looking forward to filming, calling it "super exciting." Fallon humorously revisited Holland's previous attempts to sidestep rumors, reminding him of an earlier Zoom interview during the COVID-19 pandemic where Holland downplayed speculation about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining him in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

In response, Holland defended himself with a playful explanation.

"I'd just like to add, though, that I did say, 'At the moment,' So I didn't technically lie. Albeit I had just come from set with Toby and Andrew," he clarified, hinting at the elaborate effort to keep the multiverse crossover a secret.

Fallon playfully accused Holland of misleading fans, saying, "You totally, without a doubt, professionally lied to us all, but I will say, it was worth it.... I think we need surprises in this world."

Holland told Fallon, 50, how filming with Maguire and Garfield was the "highlight of my career" and how the trio managed to keep the news secret for so long.

"We were in a bubble," Holland said. "Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of 'Star Wars.' It was hilarious."

"All I can tell you is that it's happening," Holland also said Wednesday, October 23, on 'Good Morning America' about the upcoming fourth installment. "The idea is crazy," he teased. "It's a little different to anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."