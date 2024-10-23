Michael Keaton went viral urging fans not to vote for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Keaton took to social media Tuesday, October 22, warning fans of the controversial 45th president, maintaining that he doesn't truly respect voters and is in fact "laughing at you" behind your back.

The viral video, which was shared by Tim Burton Daily via Twitter, now known as X just one day ago, has already raked in over 1.3 million views and of course, a plethora of responses to Keaton in the comment section.

Michael Keaton “Beetlejuice” says don’t vote for Trump! 🪲🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kpGBNbhiyz — Tim Burton Daily (@TimBurtonDaily) October 22, 2024

"For some of you folks who — guys mostly, I guess — who are thinking about attending a rally with [Elon] Musk and Trump... they don't really respect you," Keaton expressed from what appears to be a living room in a home. "They laugh at you behind your back, they think you're stupid," he said, shaking his head.

"They don't wanna hang out with you. They have nothing in common with you, they're not your bros. I'm telling you, when Trump — years ago I guess — said, 'I could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and they'd still vote for me,' basically what he's saying in parentheses is, 'These people are so stupid, they're so dumb, they'd still vote for me,' " the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' actor explained.

"They have no respect for you, trust me," the 73-year-old concluded. Although seemingly sincere, the comment section sounded off with various comments, some for the message and some against.

"Lmao these people are so delusional to think their opinion means something," one fan replied. "Sorry Michael but I don't take political advice from the Hollywood baby lotion dildo fantasy island community," a second comedically wrote. "I adore you even more for this. <3 thank you for staying decent," another fan said in agreement. "Beetlejuice and batman has spoken," another quipped, adding an applause emoji.

Donald Trump went to work at McDonald's fast food chain. Trump took orders, accompanying them with a generous portion of his thoughts on a free topic pic.twitter.com/TL79KyvVIY — yalnız kurt (@MApodogan) October 20, 2024

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are racing to the 2024 presidential election, which has been riddled with a plethora of head-turning moments, including Trump, 78, who was recently spotted serving fries at a local McDonald's in Pennsylvania while Harris, 60, went missing at The Al Smith charity dinner.

Harris' absence marked her as the first nominee to ditch the event since Democratic nominee Walter Mondale in 1984.