The young woman who went viral for her beauty — and disappointment — at the Texas college football game has been identified.

A stunning fan captured the interest of the world as she went viral while attending the Texas Longhorns game versus the Georgia Bulldogs on October 19.

As the internet fell in love, they did not know who she was. Now, according to the 'Daily Mail,' the fan has been identified as Kiera Mayer, a student at the University of Arkansas and a native of Texas.

Mayer was prominently featured on camera during Georgia's 30-15 upset of the No. 1 Texas team at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin. During the game, ESPN cameras captured Mayer appearing somber, which drew the attention of viewers nationwide. Following the match, she took to social media to share photos from the event, showcasing herself in the front row alongside friends. Mayer's outfit included a strapless dress, white cowboy boots, and a clear stadium bag, making her a standout at the game.

Stunning college football fan goes viral at Georgia-Texas game: The blonde supporter, who has since been identified as University of Arkansas student Kiera Mayer, was picked out by television cameras at the end of the third quarter in Austin on Saturday… https://t.co/d4dxlcVSBX pic.twitter.com/tNPudsk2ul — ZBreakingNewz (@ZBreakingNewz) October 22, 2024

In a similar vein, another Texas supporter, Grant Walther, also gained viral fame after ESPN highlighted his disappointed expression as Texas fell behind Georgia with less than four minutes remaining in the match.

"I want to be a lawyer — that's my goal. I never had 'internet meme' as something that I wished to achieve," he said of his unexpected rise to internet fame, per the 'Daily Mail.' "But I guess it's here... it has been the most out-of-this-world experience."

Walther expressed a desire to utilize his newfound notoriety for a positive purpose. "I hope to turn my newfound fame into a charitable event with the help of actor Matthew McConaughey, who's a diehard Texas supporter," he said.

Texas makes the daily mail https://t.co/7UuqpMhUB0 — Chris Bennett (CB) (@chrisgb002000) October 23, 2024

As the Longhorns look to rebound from this setback, they are set to face Vanderbilt in their next game on Saturday.