Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has officially joined the ranks of NFL team owners after purchasing a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, as announced by the NFL.

Brady's acquisition, representing a 5% ownership share, was approved by NFL owners during a meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Expressing his excitement, Brady shared on social media, "I'm incredibly humbled and excited to have been unanimously approved as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders." He added, "I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans... and most importantly, WIN football games."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also welcomed the news during the Fall League Meeting, stating, "It's great that Tom Brady wants to invest in the NFL. He cares deeply about this game. He believes in its future, and I think that's just a signal of that."

While the purchase was first reported nearly 18 months ago, it required the approval of at least three-quarters of the league's owners, a process that took time due to concerns about the valuation of Brady's share and his dual role as a broadcaster for FOX.

Despite his ownership stake, the 47-year-old will continue his role as a lead NFL analyst for FOX, though there are some restrictions. According to the 'Associated Press,' he will be prohibited from attending "in-person or online broadcast production meetings" and may not have access to team facilities or coaches.

Brady's agreement also stipulates that he cannot return to the NFL as a player unless he sells his stake in the Raiders. This marks Brady's second venture with Raiders owner Mark Davis, as he also purchased a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

With a legendary 23-year playing career, Brady holds numerous NFL records, including regular season passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649), and is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.