A TikTok dance trend featuring veterinarian Julie Noyes and her "work hubby" took social media by storm after viewers noticed their undeniable chemistry.

Now, after Julie had previously referred to Mike in the 'Dancing With The Stars' dance challenge as just a co-worker, its been revealed they are in fact real-life husband and wife.

In the now viral clip, the pair tried their luck at completing the 'DWTS' 'Operation Archer' leg lift, famously performed by Danny Amendola and Witney Carson on the ABC celebrity dance competition.

The two have spoke with 'PEOPLE' about their recent viral experience.

"Mike and I are both veterinarians who own our own veterinary hospital. We are partners in every sense of the word — at home and at work," Julie explained to the outlet.

Julie acknowledged that her previous TikTok, where she interpretively danced for Mike, had led to some confusion about their bond. "I had posted a different video where I was interpretive dancing for Mike to leave early, and a lot of people thought something salacious was going on," she said. To counter this, she jokingly suggested, "Mike, you know what will really throw them?! We've been laughing at all the comments."

In addition to their viral dance, the couple attempted the iconic lift from 'Dirty Dancing,' successfully completing it in just two attempts and five minutes.

"What you see is what we did! We have very little free time for these things, so I squeeze them in whenever I can — five minutes over lunch usually," Julie shared. "We did two takes for the Dirty Dancing lift. The first was a fail which I shared too because it's hilarious."

Both Julie and Mike are untrained dancers, with Julie admitting to the outlet that, "I see fun TikToks online and ask him to do them with me, and he does! We have fun goofing around." She began creating TikToks with her staff as a way to boost morale in their emotionally demanding profession saying, "Our jobs can be very emotionally taxing, so it's my job to create a safe and positive culture to protect my team from burnout; playing around on TikTok is just one way I achieve that."

Looking ahead, Julie expressed her eagerness to create more content with Mike, "I'm sure I'll find many more dances that I can convince Mike to try. Any chance to spend a moment together laughing we'll take!"