Hannah Jiles, known for her appearance on 'Love Is Blind,' is bringing her parents into the TikTok world, and fans are loving it.

In a playful video captioned, "Forcing my parents to do TikTok trends is my new fav thing 😂 #loveisblind," Jiles humorously involved her parents in the social media trend. The video starts with her parents smiling at the camera, accompanied by the text: "Making our daughter do an interpretive dance so we will forgive her for embarrassing us on TV."

The video then transitions to Jiles comically performing an interpretive dance, with her two dogs by her side. The playful family moment quickly caught attention, with the video gaining traction on TikTok.

Fans and followers had plenty to say in the comments, with many sharing their mixed reactions.

One user jokingly commented, "Hannah leave us alone," while another questioned, "Is this the fun Hannah she always tried to reference?" Others pointed out the humor in the situation, including one who wrote, "lol shoving the dog is just the cherry on top to all of this honestly," referencing a moment in the video when the reality TV star nudged one of her dogs.

"I think she just embarrassed them a second time 😅," one TikToker penned, while another hilariously suggested, "parents blink two times if you need help."

The light-hearted video offered a glimpse into Jiles' family dynamic, as she continued to share moments from her life post- 'Love Is Blind.' While some comments praised her parents, others hinted at a desire for Jiles to take a step back from the spotlight.

Apart from her entertaining TikToks, Jiles has been making headlines for her physical transformation.

In a recent interview with 'Us Weekly,' the Netflix personality opened up about her 75-pound weight loss journey that, according to her, wasn't aided by medications like Ozempic, but rather a combination of liposuction, anxiety management, and portion control.

The West Virginia native revealed that she struggled with her weight for much of her life and even turned to food as a way to cope with anxiety. After undergoing liposuction on her lower abdomen, back, and neck, and focusing on healthier habits, she saw dramatic changes. Jiles emphasized the importance of balance in her diet, noting that she still enjoys foods like french fries but manages her portions.

Jiles didn't make it down the aisle with her fiancé from the pods, Nick Dorka. She became the season's villain after she often emasculated Dorka — who lived at home with his parents — and criticized his habits and suspected immaturity, in addition to "turning him from a boy into a f*****g man."

The wedding episode of 'Love is Blind' premiered on Wednesday, October 23. The reunion debuts on Wednesday, October 30.