Sean "Diddy" Combs revealed a shocking story regarding Michael Jackson, who popped up unexpectedly at one of his parties in search of a particularly glamorous celeb.

In a resurfaced clip of an episode of the 'Late Show With David Letterman' that aired 15 years ago, the now-disgraced producer detailed the excitement in meeting Jackson unexpectedly, and even had a specific request.

When Letterman showed the rapper a photo of himself and the King of Pop together, the rap star went on to spill details on the memorable night. "That was taken maybe six years ago," the now-embattled musician began.

"[Michael Jackson] came to one of my parties. So I'm in the party, I'm hosting them, you know, I'm being the hostess with the mostest and everything. Then the security come up to me and say: 'Mr. Combs, Mr. Michael Jackson is here to see you,' " he explained. "I'm like: 'Get out of here!' "

Per the Bad Boy Entertainment boss, after the two took a picture, Jackson asked about Beyoncé — who's now married to rap mogul Jay-Z.

Diddy, now 54, continued: "I find Mike, I'm like: 'Mike, what's up? What're you doing here? Thanks for coming,' we start chit-chatting... he whispers in my ear. He says: 'Where's Beyoncé? Really? Really?'," clarifying that this happened "before Jay-Z."

Diddy recalled that the "Thriller" artist danced with Beyoncé, saying, "He came to the party to holler at Beyoncé, finds her, and dances with Beyoncé in the party! Mike was smooth, Jack."

That said, the father of seven continues to make headlines after newly surfaced photos went viral that appear to have been taken during one of his infamous parties.

Shocking photos have surfaced, providing a disturbing look into the notorious 'Diddy parties.'



Sean 'Diddy' Combs is pictured dancing with younger women and giving intense stares while surrounded by Vodka bottles, all part of the new lawsuits filed by Texas attorney Tony… pic.twitter.com/7OpX5IW8Vw — Blondelady2024 (@arva61138) October 24, 2024

Diddy is spotted in the photos with a crazed look on his face, sitting around bottles of what appear to be Ciroc, in addition to vials of some sort — which have yet to be identified.

The troubled hip hop producer is now being held in federal custody without bail in Brooklyn and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.