Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is facing backlash once again after an old video resurfaced showing him making offensive remarks about a fellow Asian comedian during a 2021 performance in Dallas, Texas.

In the clip, beginning at the 10:07 mark, Hinchcliffe is introduced by Peng Dang, who he then proceeds to insult with racial slurs, beginning his set with a sarcastic "thank you" that was laced with derogatory Asian terms. The remark drew laughs and applause from the audience, prompting Hinchcliffe to mockingly call them "race traitors" who were "hooping and hollering" while he was "puking in a f*****g bucket" as he tried to imitate an Asian who offered "extra soy sauce" in his controversial routine.

Read more: Singer Loomis Botches National Anthem During Live Debate With Curse Words

The now viral clip has divided viewers online, with some defending Hinchcliffe's remarks as satirical, while others condemned them as offensive and unnecessary. One viewer argued that, given Hinchcliffe's long career, it was unlikely he intended a "white power" message in a room full of diverse attendees, urging viewers to be skeptical of contextually shortened videos.

Another user, however, expressed frustration, stating, "This is the lowest-hanging fruit possible and not funny."

Adding to the controversy, Hinchcliffe recently sparked anger for referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" during an appearance as an opener for Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

The comment incited outrage, especially among Florida's Puerto Rican community, as Republican Rep. María Salazar publicly denounced Hinchcliffe, saying, "Puerto Rico sent 48,000+ soldiers to Vietnam...This bravery deserves respect. Educate yourselves."

Responding to the backlash, Hinchcliffe defended himself, tweeting that he makes jokes about "everyone" while dismissing critics as overly sensitive.

Read more: Boston Radio Host Tony Massarotti Blasted for Second Racially Insensitive Comment

He insisted, "I love Puerto Rico and vacation there," and encouraged viewers to watch his full set for better context. Despite the comedian's remarks, the criticism continues, with public figures like Luis Fonsi and Ricky Martin condemning the jokes as part of a troubling pattern of disrespect toward Puerto Ricans.