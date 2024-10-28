A mural dedicated to King Von in Chicago, Illinois, has been vandalized, and fans are suspecting the vandalism is in connection with the arrest of his friend Lil Durk.

Lil Durk was arrested and charged with murder-for-hire plot involving Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab, whose real name is Saviay'a Robinson.

US Marshals apprehended the rapper on October 24 and is currently detained at the Broward County Correctional Facility in Florida where he is awaiting extradition to California to face his federal charge. Due to the severity of the charges, the 32-year-old rapper is currently being detained without bail.

As news of the vandalism reached social media, the reaction has been polarized. Some users contend that the mural's desecration would not have occurred if Durk had not been taken into custody. Conversely, others argued that the previous allegations against King Von warrant the mural's disrespectful treatment. However, the details surrounding the vandalism and the identity of the individual responsible remain ambiguous.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on charges pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, with links to King Von. Reports suggest that the 32-year-old ordered a hit on Quando Rondo in retaliation for Von's death, even allegedly financing the travel arrangements of five members of his label, Only the Family (OTF), to California for this purpose. The shooting resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab, and the subsequent arrest of five alleged OTF members in Chicago.

All five defendants face charges of conspiracy, murder-for-hire using interstate facilities, and use of firearms in a crime of violence.

Fans have also pointed to Durk's lyrics on G Herbo's new album 'Big Swerv 2.0,' which appear to reference King Von, fueling speculation. It is crucial to note that the conversations surrounding these issues are based on allegations and fan theories that are inherently speculative.

On November 6, 2020, King Von and his crew were involved in an altercation with Quando Rondo's crew outside of the Monaco hookah lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. Von, real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was shot multiple times during the melee. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he died later that day.

He was 26.

In other Durk news, the Village of Broadview, Illinois, rescinded the honorary key it awarded to Lil Durk just a week ago. The decision comes after the rapper's arrest in Florida on charges related to a murder-for-hire plot, leading the village to also end its partnership with his non-profit organization, Neighborhood Heroes.

In a statement, officials emphasized the importance of public figures upholding moral and ethical standards, stating, "Given the news that Durk 'Lil Durk' Banks has been arrested in Florida and charged with murder for hire, the Village of Broadview is withdrawing our honorary 'key to the village' granted to Durk and is terminating our partnership agreement with his youth organization, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation."