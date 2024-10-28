Anna Kendrick had choice words for a particular director who she claims attempted to utilize a "power move" in order to embarrass her.

During an episode of the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast published on Monday, October 28, the actress recalled an incident which occurred on set where she felt her skills were attacked. Now, the 'Pitch Perfect' star is clapping back.

Kendrick maintained that the incident was by far the worst note she'd ever received from a director while filming — however, she was recalled when that specific part was used in the final cut anyway.

"I remember a director once in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, 'Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something,' " Kendrick explained, per 'Variety.'

"And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, 'Oof, let's go back to the script!' " The 'Twilight' actress expressed herself openly, explaining that the dig felt strategic, and might have been an attempt for the unnamed director to target her personally.

"It really felt like a very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance. It was very icky," Kendrick added of the situation. "And then the thing that I improved ended up in the trailer. So f**k you!"

The 39-year-old actress is currently promoting her film — which she both stars and directs in — called 'Woman of the Hour,' which released via Netflix on October 18. The film is based on the real-life story of serial murderer, Rodney Alcala, better known as "The Dating Game Killer."

"In 1970s Los Angeles, as a wave of murders makes headlines, a young woman aspiring to become an actress and a serial killer cross paths during an episode of a dating show," the film's description states.

So far, 'IMDb' has rated the mystery thriller a 6.7/10, while 'Rotten Tomatoes' gave an overwhelming amount of positive feedback, landing the film at 91% on the Tomatometer.