Jay Cutler found himself behind bars on Thursday after being arrested for driving under the influence and carrying a firearm.

The former NFL quarterback, who was once married to Kristin Cavallari, was taken into custody in Franklin, Tennessee, late Thursday, October 17.

In addition to the DUI, he faces three other charges: failure to exercise proper care, breaking the implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while intoxicated, 'TMZ' reported.

The former Chicago Bears' quarterback was held in the Williamson County Jail, where he was photographed for a mugshot. According to the Franklin Police Department, Cutler was released after posting a $5,000 bond later that night.

The details of what led to the arrest remain unclear, but inquiries have been made with the police to get more information.

Cutler, 41, was married to Cavallari for nearly 10 years, starting in 2013, before finalizing their divorce in 2022. The two appeared together in the reality TV show 'Very Cavallari,' which highlighted their life in Nashville, where they raised their three children; Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. The reality series aired for three seasons on E!

Over the course of his 12-year NFL career, the Indiana native played for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. He began his career with the Broncos in 2006, moved to the the Windy City, and finished with the Dolphins in 2017.