Lil Durk has some complaints about prison food after being arrested.

The rapper -- who is currently behind bars and fighting a murder-for-hire conspiracy charge that involved a plot against Quando Rondo, which left Quando's cousin Saviay'a Robinson shot dead -- apparently thinks that the food is less-than agreeable behind bars.

TMZ reports that Lil Durk is "great spirits" while he's going through processing and that his fellow inmates have described him as "super charming" and "agreeable." But agreeable is not a term Lil Durk would use to describe the food as the outlet reports that he hates the food being served to him.

Lil Durk is not the first inmate to complain about prison food. Notably, Diddy has reportedly not enjoyed the food during his time behind bars as well.

TMZ shared a court sketch of Diddy after his court appearance in the room on October 10. The drawing and the outlet note that Diddy was noticeably thinner and it was previously believed that his weight loss was due to his lack of eating behind bars.

While it was also reported that Diddy's weight loss was due to him pursuing a healthier lifestyle, his attorney, Marc Agnifilio, did share that Diddy's biggest challenge being behind bars is the food served in prison and that it was thought to be the reason behind the weight loss before the other report emerged.

"I think the food's probably the roughest part of it," Agnifilio said via People.

Reports also surfaced that Diddy was hesitant over the food since he suspected that someone might try to poison it.

As for Lil Durk, he reportedly plans to plead not guilty and is fighting the murder-for-hire conspiracy charge.

