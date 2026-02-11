Meghan Markle is said to have asked Prince Harry not to get involved in the Epstein scandal.

This development follows the latest backlash as a result of new emails between Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein that were made public and have once again drawn members of the royal family into the limelight.

Among other things, the recent revelations suggest Ferguson, her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were not only spoken about but might have even visited Epstein.

Prince Edward, the king's younger brother, publicly urged people to "remember the victims", thus the royal family became the focus of the latest rounds of media attention.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Radar Online that Harry is likely feeling particularly sympathetic toward his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie.

"He'll be gutted for his cousins, there's no doubt about it," Larcombe said. "Beatrice and Eugenie are two of the few members of the royal family that have actually kept ties with him and haven't blocked him out of their social circles, so he'll be really feeling their pain."

Larcombe explained that Harry might be expected to contact the York sisters as they had reached out to him and his family when no one else did.

However, the continuous scandal coming from the Epstein revelations has seemingly made Markle distrustful of a possible

Sources claim Markle is urging Harry to avoid involvement. "I'm sure she's telling him, 'keep your head down, don't get involved, the royal family is in a crisis, don't drag us into this,'" Larcombe added.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, who stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and stopped using the HRH style, is reportedly focused on shielding her lifestyle brand, As Ever, from any negative publicity.

Protecting As Ever and Commercial Interests

While Markle brand has seen strong online sales, including flower sprinkles, jam, and crepe mix, her Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" was reportedly axed after two seasons due to poor ratings.

Sky News Australia columnist Louise Roberts noted that the Duchess may now be extremely selective about when and how she associates with the royal family to protect her commercial ventures.

Larcombe explained, "There was a time when all Meghan needed to do was associate herself with the royal brand. But at the moment, particularly for her, perhaps now is not the time to be going on about what a close member of the royal family she was and still is."

Ongoing Epstein Fallout Puts Pressure on Royals

The emails between Ferguson and Epstein, who died in 2019, include messages where Ferguson described Epstein as "the brother I have always wished for" and referred to him as "my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey" and "a legend."

In a July 2009 exchange, just after Epstein's release from prison, Ferguson appeared to confirm a lunch with Epstein and her daughters.

Per BBC, when Epstein asked if her daughters could greet an unnamed visitor in London in 2010, Ferguson replied, "Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend."

Larcombe noted the York sisters, though completely innocent, have "had to sit and watch their parents torn to pieces by their own behaviors" and said, "Epstein's web spread wide and far, and for the two York sisters to be caught up in it is shocking and they will be absolutely mortified, I'm sure. What they do now is a really difficult dilemma."