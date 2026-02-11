Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are officially returning to "The Mummy" franchise, with Universal Pictures setting the fourth film for a May 19, 2028, theatrical release.

Universal has closed deals for Fraser and Weisz to once again play Rick and Evelyn O'Connell, the adventurer and Egyptologist duo who headlined the hit films released between 1999 and 2008.

The new movie will be the first time the pair share the screen in the series since 2001's "The Mummy Returns," as Weisz did not appear in the third entry, "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor," according to Deadline.

At the time, reports cited scheduling conflicts and the long China shoot as key reasons she stepped away from the 2008 sequel. Plot details for "The Mummy 4" are being kept secret, and the studio has not yet revealed where in the timeline the story will pick up for the O'Connell family.

The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking team known as Radio Silence, who previously worked on the recent Scream movies and the horror-thriller Ready or Not.

David Coggeshall is writing the screenplay, following his work on titles such as "The Family Plan" and "Orphan: First Kill." Longtime franchise producer Sean Daniel is returning, joined by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein through Project X Entertainment, Gizmodo reported.

Fraser will also serve as an executive producer on the project, alongside Jason F. Brown and Denis Stewart of Hivemind. Universal executives Jay Polidoro and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the film for the studio.

The new sequel arrives after years of speculation about a potential reunion and follows Fraser's recent career resurgence, including his Oscar-winning performance in "The Whale."

"The Mummy" franchise, which began with the 1999 film directed by Stephen Sommers, has earned more than 1.8 billion dollars worldwide across movies, spin-offs, and related projects. The 2028 release positions The Mummy 4 as a major early-summer title for Universal, with the studio planning a wide rollout in theaters, as per Variety.