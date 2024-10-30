Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reboot has garnered excitement from old and new fans alike, finding David Henrie and Selena Gomez's return to their iconic characters a charming nod to their childhoods. Some, however, aren't displaying the same fondness.

Dan Benson, who played the character Zeke in Wizards of Waverly Place, called out his former co-star Henrie in a verbally aggressive tweet. "David Henrie can suck my d*ck," Benson wrote. "I'll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that." He also shared a screenshot of Henrie blocking him on the social media platform.

Benson was notably not asked to reprise his role in the reboot. This may have to do with his career pivot as an OnlyFans model, offering explicit content behind a paywall.

Henrie recently shaded the creative endeavor during a cast interview, noting his surprise for Benson being considered as a potential guest star for the new show.

David Henrie shading Dan benson (Zeke) because he has an OnlyFans 😭pic.twitter.com/9Il9O34Hbe — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) October 30, 2024

Benson is not the only original character who won't be returning for the new iteration of the series. The show follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo.

While Gomez reprised her role as Alex Russo for the show's pilot, not many other characters are set to return beyond cameos. Many attended the show's premiere in support, however, including Gregg Sulkin, Hayley Kiyoko and Theresa Canals-Barrera.

In a previous tweet, Benson asked about his former co-stars, writing, "Okay, obviously I know why I wasn't invited but where the hell are David Deluise and Jennifer Stone??"

Maria Canals-Barrera attends the World Premiere of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place". pic.twitter.com/w9trS3U7mx — 21 (@21metgala) October 29, 2024

The first two episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place aired on Disney Channel October 29th.