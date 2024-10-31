Federal Judge Mary Kay Vysocil mandated that one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers is required to disclose her identity.

Judge Vyskocil, a federal judge of the Southern District of New York, one of the legal heads presiding over the Diddy case, is ordering "Jane Doe" to identify herself or else her lawsuit will be thrown away.

The unnamed plaintiff alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Diddy approximately 20 years ago, in 2004, according to 'Page Six.'

In her ruling, Judge Vyskocil acknowledged the complex nature of the case, noting that Jane Doe "has an interest in keeping her identity private given the sensitive nature of her allegations" and "the potential for public scrutiny of her personal life." Despite this, the judge ruled that she has "not carried her burden to show that she is entitled to" remain anonymous in her accusations against a high-profile individual. The judge has given Jane Doe a deadline of November 13 to refile her complaint under her real name.

Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, represents her alongside over 120 other clients who are also alleged victims. According to Doe's filing, she and a friend were allegedly confined in a New York City hotel room with Combs in 2004 after an afterparty hosted by his associates. The plaintiff alleges that during this time, Combs, now 54 years old, sexually assaulted her, threatening both her and her friend with death if they resisted his demands.

Representatives for Combs deny these allegations, stating to 'TMZ': "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman." Combs has consistently denied similar allegations, including a recent lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in November 2023, which was settled privately without admission of guilt within one day of her filing.

In a separate ongoing criminal case, Combs faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution, for which he was detained in September. His trial, set for May 5, 2025, coincides with the annual Met Gala.

Combs' attorney, Jonathan Davis, emphasized in a statement that "no matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone."