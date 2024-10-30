Amid a growing number of lawsuits and federal charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kalenna Harper, former member of his group Diddy-Dirty Money, continues to publicly defend her old boss while casting doubt on allegations made by his ex Cassie Ventura and former bandmate Dawn Richard.

In a recent interview with 'Break Beat Media' published on Wednesday, October 30, Harper not only voiced support for Combs, but also shared her perspective on Ventura's alleged lifestyle when she was romantically linked to the Bad Boy Records' founder.

"I love her to death," Harper began about Ventura, but added that she saw her as a "naive" person who "like getting high."

"I saw Cassie grow up from a little girl that was willing to, like, give everybody motherf*****g, you know, lap dances, basically. You know, get drunk and just have a good, like, model time," she alleged.

Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, accusing him of years of physical and sexual abuse. Though the case was settled within 24 hours, it opened the door for additional lawsuits, including one from Dawn Richard, the third member of the hip hop trio, Diddy-Dirty Money.

Harper, 42, made it clear she did not support Richard's claims, stating bluntly, "I don't f**k with Dawn like that." She even referred to Richard as "a weird b***h."

"And I'm going to f*****g stand on business, I didn't see any of that. What I saw was, 'What the f**k is going on with you, because you're acting weird, you're a weird b***h,' is what I see. And it's a list of [people[, where y'all at, talk about it. Dawn's a weird motherf****r, man!"

After Richard's lawsuit was filed in September 2024, Harper responded in a social media statement, expressing skepticism over her former bandmate's allegations. Richard, 41, claimed to have experienced abuse at the hands of Combs, 54, including being locked in a car, verbally attacked, and subjected to unwanted advances. Harper, however, denied witnessing any of these alleged events.

The "Hello Good Morning" singer issued a more detailed response through Instagram Stories, distancing herself from Richard's accusations. "While I fully respect Dawn's right to recount her experiences, I want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective," she wrote.

Harper acknowledged being present in some shared professional settings but asserted that the allegations in Richard's lawsuit "do not align with my own truth."

Emphasizing her and her husband Tony Vick's dedication to professionalism, Harper stated, "We were not involved in, nor were we aware of, any behavior that could be considered abusive or unlawful."

Harper concluded by affirming her trust in the legal system, saying, "I support any process that seeks to uncover the truth," but chose not to engage further in discussing specifics due to the ongoing legal proceedings.