Ed Westwick and his wife, Amy Jackson, announced they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple shared their joy on Instagram on Thursday, October 31, each posting photos that showed Jackson, dressed in a strapless white gown highlighting her pregnancy, standing beside Westwick.

Westwick and Jackson first crossed paths at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in 2021. The relationship quickly blossomed, and by the end of January, they were engaged. This past August, they celebrated their love with a three-day wedding extravaganza in Italy.

Their formal vows were exchanged during a private London ceremony where Jackson wore an elegant vintage Chanel dress and a Maison Michel hat. The couple then flew to the Amalfi Coast, where they hosted a stunning wedding celebration, shared with 'Vogue Italy.'

Their main ceremony took place at the breathtaking Castello di Rocca Cilento, a 16th-century castle overlooking the sea. Jackson wore a strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti with flowing layers, while Westwick donned a sophisticated Giorgio Armani suit.

On the final day of their celebration, they hosted guests at a scenic garden and beach club on the Amalfi Coast, taking in the sunset together as newlyweds.

The couple revealed, "We wanted to recreate a ceremony reminiscent of one of our favorite places in the world – the garden of our new home in the English countryside – that would make us both feel happy and at peace."

Reflecting on the memorable occasion, Jackson wrote on Instagram, "What an unforgettable weekend. Our farewell brunch with friends and family was everything we could have hoped for."

Jackson, 32, is also a mother to her five-year-old son, Dre, from a prior relationship. Westwick, 37, is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular teen series 'Gossip Girl' and has appeared in 'White Gold,' 'Son of Rambow,' and 'Chalet Girl.'