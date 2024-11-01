Heidi Klum as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial? Talk about an epic Halloween costume. The fun never stops with the "Queen of Halloween."

Because, indeed, Klum went as E.T. to her annual Halloween party this week, perhaps one-upping her equally extravagant Halloween costumes from the past with the eerily accurate portrayal of the onscreen alien from 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Subsequently, the supermodel revealed that her eye-popping E.T. costume was a year in the making.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, also wore an E.T. costume — one that made him just as unrecognizable as his wife. Kaulitz's getup was the unclothed version of the famous alien; Klum went as the version of E.T. that dresses up in women's clothing in the movie.

Either way, they both looked unbelievably extraordinary in their extraterrestrial outfits. So it's no surprise that the costumes took a year to create, as the supermodel explained.

Read more: Nick Cannon Sports Four Different Halloween Costumes to Celebrate With His 12 Kids

"It took one year," Klum tells Entertainment Tonight about how long it took to make the costumes, saying, "When I was 9 years old, the movie came out, and I fell in love with the movie, and I fell in love with E.T. And I thought it would be fun if both us would be E.T."

Kaulitz laughingly interjects, "I have to say, it was my idea." Klum then goes on to explain of the costuming process, "[We started getting ready] at 11 o'clock this morning. I wish it wasn't so hot today — it's really hot in it." Watch the video interview below.

Heidi Klum says she spent one year planning her 'E.T.' Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/QM4pztnmLB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 1, 2024

Klum never disappoints with her Halloween costumes, and Halloween 2024 was certainly no exception. As evidenced, she often uses a team of special effects artists and costume designers to create the detailed looks. Clearly, her commitment to the spooky season has all but solidified her as an icon of the holiday's Hollywood celebrations.

In a post on Instagram, Klum echoed, "From the moment I started envisioning my costume for the 25th year of #HeidiHalloween I was inspired by one of my favorite movies. As a nine year old in Germany, E.T. introduced me to the idea that there's life outside planet earth."

She continued, "For the last year, we all put our heads together to figure out how to put my own stamp on such an iconic character. I know E.T. wanted to go home, but I hope that if the movie took place in 2024 that my favorite extra terrestrial would come to my party."

Klum also shouted out Kaulitz, adding, "Thank you to my husband for being the best sport and always dressing up with me year after year and thank you to the best, most talented team who took my wildest dream and turned it into reality. I couldn't do it without you."

Klum's Halloween costumes are just one part of her extravagant annual celebrity parties that arrive each and every spooky season. Indeed, the costumed get-togethers have become legendary in the entertainment industry. The event is one of the most anticipated New York City Halloween galas, attracting several stars and media attention each year.

At some of her past scary soirees, Klum has dressed up in costume as a giant worm (2022), Princess Fiona from Shrek (2018), a werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video (2017), Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit (2015), an older version of herself (2013), and, quite scarily, a person without skin (2011). What will she wear next?