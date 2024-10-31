As more and more stars unveil their elaborate Halloween looks, Kim Kardashian received some blowback after going all out for her albino alligator costume.

The head-to-toe costume, designed by Alexis Stone, encapsulates Kardashian in off-white scales and a wide tail while still hugging her famous hourglass curves. However, while many praised the look for its effort and audacity, others found it to be off-putting. One user commented "This just confirms all the reptilian accusations, weird" while another added "Is that your real form? Reptilian?"

While this is more than likely not Kardashian's only look for the spooky season, it's certainly her most transformative yet. The 44-year-old has kept most of her looks to be cute amidst the chaos, including her Cher, Aaliyah, and Pamela Anderson cosplays. She also dawned a robot cowgirl look in 2021, receiving much critical praise.

Kim Kardashian dressed as a robot cowgirl in a costume by Thierry Mugler for Halloween 2021 pic.twitter.com/lRdvzJ0mZf — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) October 30, 2022

However, this year's albino alligator surely takes the cake as Kardashian's wildest look yet. In the meantime, 11-year-old daughter North West enjoyed dressing up as her favorite artist Tyler, The Creator this Halloween, sporting complete head-to-toe Igor attire.

North West dressed up as Tyler, The Creator for Halloween pic.twitter.com/jc0zxVkiGr — Donda Times (@dondatimes) October 31, 2024

More members of the Kardashian clan have unveiled exciting Halloween looks as well, including Kylie Jenner's take on Barbarella and Kendall Jenner's Paris Hilton The Simple Life cosplay alongside Hailey Bieber, who went as Nicole Richie.

kylie as ‘barbarella’ for halloween ⋆✴︎˚｡⋆ pic.twitter.com/C6c9jsSRX8 — DUDA (@saintdemie) October 30, 2024