Nick Cannon celebrated Halloween with several of his children this year, showcasing an impressive lineup of numerous costumes.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, 'The Masked Singer' host shared his festive costumes, posing with his children in at least four different looks.

Among his costumes was Bowser from Super Mario World, accompanied by two of his sons dressed as Mario and Luigi, while his daughter took on the role of Princess Peach. In a playful Instagram video, she even tossed a blow-up ball at her dad.

In another instance, Cannon and three of his sons also dressed as wrestlers, wearing matching red capes and white pants.

Captioning the photo with "NNAAACCHHOOOOO! 🎃 #Halloween," Cannon showed off his family spirit. Another costume saw Cannon, 44, wearing matching Jack-O-Lantern outfits with his twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, along with one of his younger children. As they went out for Halloween, Moroccan later donned a gorilla suit, adding a fun twist to their pumpkin-themed evening. Cannon's caption read, "Nights of the Jack and we all Pumpkins and one Gorilla for Halloween! 🎃"

In a final look, Cannon dressed as Iron Man to match with his son Legendary Love, 2, who sported an adorable Batman costume for the occasion.

Cannon, who shares Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, has a large family of 12 children. He shares three children with Brittany Bell — Golden Sagon, 7, Rise Messiah Cannon, 2, and Powerful Queen, 3. With Abby De La Rosa, the 'Drumline' star has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 3, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 23 months. His son Legendary is with Bre Tiesi from Netflix's 'Selling Sunset.' Cannon also shares his daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 2, with LaNisha Cole, and two children with Alyssa Scott: Zen, who died at five months old due to brain cancer in December 2021, and daughter Halo Marie, 22 months.

Recently, Cannon opened up about the challenges of raising teenagers, especially his daughter Monroe. "I can actually handle my son because he is so much like me," he said earlier this month during an appearance on 'The Talk.'

"But my daughter, she's like, wearing make-up and taking two hours in the bathroom. Like what are you doing in there!" Watching his daughter grow, Cannon admitted, "It's scary...I mean, I can't stop it."

Cannon and Carey tied the knot just six-weeks after dating in April 2008 in the Bahamas. It was April 2011 when the two welcomed twins before calling it splits in 2014 after six years of marriage.

In an interview with 'E! News' back in August, Cannon was asked whether he'd ever go back to the "We Belong Together" songstress, and the answer was a resounding and unapologetic "Yes." He added that he'd "be stupid" to deny another chance with the super star.