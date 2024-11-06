Big Time Rush star Carlos PenaVega and his wife, Spy Kids actress Alexa PenaVega reveal how they spent the evening of the 2024 Presidential Election.

In an Instagram post celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's victory, the couple shared their 5-year-old song Kingston's interesting prayer request.

"Last night something special happened while putting Kingston to sleep. We had just ended our prayer and he asked if he could add a prayer for Donald Trump (we had all just been watching the election together). He began to pray a sweet prayer for him and then stopped and said 'I also want to pray for the people that are losing. I feel really badly for them.'"

They continued, "No wonder Jesus told us to be like little children. So unbelievably pure and caring. THAT is the America I know we can be. Regardless of our differences, LEAD WITH LOVE." Before monitoring and filtering comments, the couple received an outpouring of hate in response, finding the post to be tone-deaf amidst the post-election political climate.

The couple, who wed in 2014, has made social media a major avenue of their lives, sharing personal bits of their day-to-day as a family of five through YouTube family vlogs. Their Christian faith has been the centerpiece of all that they do, informing the social media post that ultimately led many to unfollow.

The parents don't seem to be bothered, as they're booked, busy, and rooted in their faith. Carlos is currently embarking on a national tour with Big Time Rush, in addition to making Christian music with his new band ANGELS + KINGS, alongside musician Alex Marshall.

Alexa is continuing to act, even starring alongside her husband in the Great American Family Network's upcoming holiday film, Get Him Back For Christmas.

In response to the public reaction to the couple's post, Carlos shared via Instagram story, "Makes me sad how so many people can write hurtful things about such an innocent and beautiful story."