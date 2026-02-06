Tamra Judge is finally speaking out to clear up rumors that she was banned from the finale of Bravo's upcoming series "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th."

The longtime "Real Housewives of Orange County" star says the truth is far less dramatic than online chatter suggests.

On the February 5 episode of iHeartRadio's "Two T's in a Pod" podcast, Judge, 58, addressed a headline that claimed she was disinvited from the finale after a heated moment.

She explained that while filming was underway in Orange County, she and co-star Shannon Beador did have a tense exchange during the first "Ultimate Girls Trip" stop.

"As you guys all know, we are filming 'Orange County'," Judge said, noting that she, Beador, Heather Dubrow, and others were invited to the first event, US Magazine reported.

She confirmed that producers later decided it was best for her and Beador not to attend the finale party at Dorinda Medley's home.

Judge stressed that the decision was made by production to protect future storylines, not as a punishment.

"They decided that it would be best... that we are not together so we can save it for the upcoming season," she explained. Judge added that she was fully planning to attend and already had her travel and outfit ready.

"It wasn't like something horrible happened and I got disinvited," she said. "They had my plane tickets, I had my dress."

Tamra and Shannon allegedly got into an explosive fight while filming a guest appearance on #RHUGT and were pulled from the finale.



From The DailyMail: One insider told Daily Mail that the Bunco fight was started by Judge and Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant.… pic.twitter.com/KeNx8BK76s — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) February 4, 2026

Tamra Judge Says Producers Pulled Her From RHUGT

According to Judge, producers wanted to keep whatever might have been said between her and Beador for RHOC's next season.

"They thought it would be best to do that — not because I was in trouble or she was in trouble," she shared, adding that everyone involved understood the choice.

The rumor gained traction earlier in the week after Crystal Kung Minkoff mentioned on the "Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia" podcast that Judge had been pulled from the finale. Crystal said she heard the Orange County stop became "really heated," though no details leaked.

According to Yahoo, Judge also discussed the situation on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," saying she filmed early events but was later removed from the finale episode.

Online speculation, including posts on X, suggested an altercation between Judge and Beador led to the move, though Bravo has not confirmed specifics.

The cast for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" was announced by Andy Cohen on January 14 and includes stars from multiple cities, such as Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, and others.