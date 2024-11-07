Ari Fletcher took to social media to express her outrage after her niece received a disturbing racist text message assigning her to a "plantation group" one day after Donald Trump secured the 2024 presidential election.

Sharing the screenshot, Fletcher wrote, "Somebody just text this to my niece phone. You b****** sick in the head! Catch one!" Her reaction highlighted the disgust and anger felt by many as these messages circulated widely across the country.

Somebody just text this to my niece phone. You bitches sick in the head! Catch one! pic.twitter.com/ed81dAFnad — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) November 6, 2024

The offensive texts, which began appearing the day after Election Day, instructed recipients to report to "the nearest plantation to pick cotton." Each message was personalized with the recipient's name and assigned a specific "plantation group."

One such text read: "Greetings, [Recipient's Name], You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready at [specific time] with your belongings. Our executive slaves will come get you in a Brown Van. Be prepared to be searched down once you've entered the plantation. You are in Plantation Group [Letter]."

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares strongly condemned the messages, per 'WCNC,' calling them unacceptable and urging recipients to report them to law enforcement or the FBI. His office released a statement advising victims to contact their local authorities or submit a report at FBI.gov/tips.

Victims like photographer Sam Burwell shared their experiences, revealing that the texts were not only personalized but also varied in details such as the group number. "I have a cousin up in Richmond who received the same text message, but I found it weird that in my text message, it had a different group number than his," Burwell noted.

the plantation slavery texts are really insane because they had to come from somebody who knows that you’re black. like these are coworkers, classmates & colleagues. — BIGMAMAZA. 🔖 (@noigzana) November 7, 2024

Black students at the University of Alabama randomly getting texts/emails saying they have been selected to pick cotton on the plantation but everything is gonna be normal right — Buck aka Casey Mize’s #1 Fan (@ThreeFoxHounds) November 6, 2024

Social media users expressed outrage, with many calling for accountability. Fletcher's post was among the most widely shared, with commenters echoing her frustration and condemning the hateful behavior. Others shared screenshots of similar messages, highlighting the scope of the issue.

i'm genuinely just terrified. I don't like that i keep seeing multiple people are receiving text messages telling them they will be taken back to a plantation or that they'll be raped. I feel so uneasy bro. what the fuck is this. pic.twitter.com/3NjDVihPIz — marci 🇯🇲 🇵🇸 (@casketprettyyy) November 7, 2024

Have you all seen the random house slave/plantation texts that have been sent out to some POC in the US today. This is @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump America.. This isn’t funny. This isn’t a joke. Whoever is doing this is mentally unwell. pic.twitter.com/dheAlhsSxm — 🇨🇦 🍁 (@sillyrabbitfafo) November 7, 2024

Racist messages telling people that they were selected to pick cotton for a plantation group have been received across the country -- including in the Detroit area. https://t.co/d8qX1OAzRe — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) November 7, 2024

The timing of these messages — arriving within 24 hours after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential race— has fueled speculation about their intent. While the FBI has not confirmed whether it is investigating, officials have urged recipients to treat these messages as serious threats and report them immediately.