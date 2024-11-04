Ben Affleck is singing praises for Jennifer Lopez regarding her recent film 'Unstoppable' calling her performance "spectacular" despite their reported soon-to-be divorce.

The actor interviewed with 'Entertainment Tonight' via Zoom Sunday, November 3, where he spoke about the success of the project, and the "beautiful" performance given by Lopez, who plays the role of Judy Robles.

Affleck claimed the passion of the film brought the story to life, adding that the cast did a great job and the team "believed in the right people."

"Jennifer's spectacular," Affleck, 52, said, before complimenting actor Jharrel Jerome, who plays Lopez's son, for his heartfelt portrayal of the character and his natural wrestling skills.

The film follows the true-life story of a mother's unwavering support for her son who was born with one leg, as he fights for a spot on the Arizona State University wrestling team.

In addition to J.Lo and Jerome, other key actors in the film include Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, and Mykelti Williamson.

The beloved Hollywood couple, once affectionately known as "Bennfier", are on their way to their second breakup, as Affleck proposed to her back in 2004 before the two decided to go their separate ways just days before the ceremony.

Their rekindled romance and marriage turned heads in July 2022. The former lovebirds had a low-key wedding at a Sin City chapel before having a more elaborate ceremony, however the two are on the rocks again. Lopez and Affleck appear to be on the road to divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

That said, it seems Lopez is still "obsessed" with her ex-bae, despite boasting to her pals that she's "moved on."

According to a source close to the Grammy Award-winning celeb who spoke to 'InTouch,' "She's still totally obsessed with him," the insider stated. "Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben," they added.

The breakup may be hard but Jenny From the Block is finding the value, as the source also claimed the superstar is using the heartache as material for her upcoming projects.

"All her writing sessions are always about their split and her heartache," the source said.