Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for 'Unstoppable,' a biographical sports drama featuring Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez.

The film, set to premiere in select theaters on December 6 before streaming on Prime Video on January 16, 2025, follows the inspiring journey of wrestler Anthony Robles who was born with one leg. Despite the handicap, he pursued a remarkable wrestling career.

'Unstoppable' follows Robles' story as he overcomes seemingly insurmountable obstacles, fueled by the support of his mother Judy, portrayed by Lopez, and encouragement from his coaches.

With their backing, Robles fights through adversity to join the Arizona State Wrestling team. The cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle.

The film marks the directorial debut of Oscar Award-winning editor William Goldenberg, known for his work on 'Argo,' 'The Imitation Game,' and 'Zero Dark Thirty.' The screenplay, adapted from Robles' memoir 'Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion,' was written by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman.

Notably, Robles himself plays an active role in the production, credited as "Anthony Robles Double" for performing stunts and wrestling moves. He also serves as a producer on the project, ensuring authenticity, along with accessibility coordinators from IndieVisible who provided tools and support for cast and crew.

The film is produced by Artists Equity, founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, with Affleck, Robles, and others contributing to its production. 'Variety's' chief film critic, Owen Gleiberman, gave 'Unstoppable' a positive review, calling it "the rare sports crowd-pleaser you can believe in" back in September.

He highlighted Lopez's portrayal of Judy as "the fullest screen performance she has ever given" and praised Jerome's performance, describing him as "gentle and pensive, with eyes that are orbs of intensity."