What role do Kourtney Kardashian's three children with Scott Disick play in her life now that she has a new baby boy, Rocky, with her current husband, blink-182's Travis Barker? And how much contact does she currently maintain with them?

We may not know the answers, but regardless, the celebrity rumor mill has kicked into high gear about it after it emerged this week that Kourtney and Travis had welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker. And some of those rumors seem to connect to what viewers have already seen on shows like The Kardashians.

Kourtney has three kids with Scott — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. (The latter reportedly bears a striking resemblance to Justin Bieber.) Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 but remained close to parent their kids, as the Kardashians' various reality TV series have shown. Barker has two children, Alabama and Landon, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Already, arrangements between the Kardashian-Disick branch of the family tree had at times seemed tenuous. Earlier this year, the celebrity magazine Hello! reported that14-year-old Mason "prefers to stay with his dad rather than join the extended family on trips, with Kourtney sharing her disappointment that Mason didn't want to join the Kardashian-Barker clan in Australia in February" (Interestingly, Mason also doesn't follow Travis on Instagram.)

But now, someone on TikTok has suggested a very unconfirmed take that they think Kourtney's kids with Disick are making their displeasure known to the family, now that Kourtney and Travis, who wed back in 2022, have a brand new kid in their marriage.

So what's the proposed deal with Kourtney and her children with Scott? Watch the video below for one unverified hypothesis that's making the rounds on TikTok.

"There are new rumors going around because apparently all of Kourtney Kardashian's kids are so annoyed by her relationship with Travis," The Real Andy of Beverly Hills says in a viral video on TikTok, putting forth some unsubstantiated theories about the multi-tiered relationship between Kourtney, Travis, Scott and all of their children.

"They do not want to see it anymore, they are not happy around him, they don't feel good around him — allegedly," the influencer adds without citing his sources.

Proposing that Disick is getting pushed away from the Kardashians — something that Andy notes Disick himself once suggested to Kris Jenner on the family's reality shows — the TikTok gossiper references Kourtney and Travis' overt displays of affection from Hulu's The Kardashians that made her kids visibly cringe on the show then...and purportedly still makes them now. (See clip below.)

"Apparently, all of them [have] voiced to Kourtney how the excessive PDA — how, like, being with Travis — is so uncomfortable for them," Andy says. He also notes that Kourtney's children with Disick weren't publicly involved in Kourtney and Travis' marriage proposal.

Alabama has also spoken about the new baby Rocky, as pointed out by BuzzFeed: Travis' 18-year-old daughter previously said that the name Rocky was "so bad" before coming around and later admitting to E! News, "It's a cool name. We all have very authentic, weird names."

