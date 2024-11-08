Kyle Richards' daughter Alexia Umansky is officially engaged!

The 28-year-old revealed the exciting news early Friday, November 8, on her Instagram Stories, sharing multiple photos and videos of herself and her now-fiancé, Jake Zingerman, joyfully celebrating their engagement.

The shared moments included sweet clips of Zingerman and Umansky kissing while popping champagne, as well as Umansky proudly displaying her engagement ring to the camera with an ecstatic smile.

In a surprise twist, their apartment was beautifully transformed into a romantic setting for the proposal, with flowers and candles meticulously arranged by friends. The couple, who both wore white for the occasion — Umansky in a white cardigan and jeans, and Zingerman in a simple white T-shirt and dark jeans — were glowing with happiness as they celebrated the romantic milestone.

The couple's love story spans five years, with Umansky and Zingerman having taken a significant step earlier this year when they moved in together in February.

Neither Richards nor Alexia's father, Mauricio Umansky, were present at the engagement party, nor have they posted about the engagement publicly as of this writing. Umansky is the eldest of the three daughters Richards shares with Mauricio during their 27-year marriage, which ended in July 2023. Their other daughters are Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards also has a daughter, Farrah, 36, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Richards has spoken about her daughter's transition into adulthood in the past, saying, "I honestly had to just shut that part of my brain off. It was like, my child's leaving the house. Because of everything that we've been going through this last year-and-a-half, it was just too much for me to even process."

Mauricio, for his part, expressed his support for the couple earlier, telling 'Us Weekly,' "Alexia's got a boyfriend that's been around for a long, long time. He's awesome. We love him."