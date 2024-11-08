It seems additional footage has surfaced related to Young Thug's YSL RICO trial, although the rapper is now a free man.

A new piece of video evidence was showed during YSL court proceedings as the trial continues with other co-defendants.

YFN Lucci — who was stabbed by an alleged member of YSL back in 2022, Jayden Myrick (also known as YSL Tripp) — could be free soon as well, per 'HotNewHipHop.'

The footage was shared by prosecutors on November 5 during the ongoing YSL RICO trial — which sits as the longest trial to ever take place in Georgia state history.

The viewing of the footage took place during the testimony of Aaron Wolford, retired head of Fulton County Jail's security, per the hip hop outlet. The former officer hails from the same prison where Lucci was stabbed.

Prosecutors are making the argument that the video footage could back the claim that YSL members allegedly committed criminal acts on behalf of the group's collective.

There's also speculation that the stabbing was the result of retaliation for the murder of Shymel Drinks, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, who's been covering the ongoing case against Young Thug and YSL in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia.

All eyes were on rapper Young Thug — real name Jeffery Lamar Williams— who was indicted in 2022 on charges related to committing illegal and violent acts, including murder, armed robbery, drug dealing and carjacking.

The musician has been jailed since his arrest in May 2022 before walking free at 7 p.m. on October 31, 2024, with 15 years probation.

According to ongoing developments, Williams' request is for time served plus three years on house arrest. He also agreed to do a yearly charity concert and give $100,000 a year for three years to Fulton County for illegal gun buybacks, per 'ENSTARZ.'

"I know you're talented, and if you choose to continue to rap, you need to try to use your influence to let kids know that is not the way to go," said Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

Shannon Stilwell and Deamonte Kendrick — popularly known as Yak Gotti — are the remaining defendants in the high-profile trial, per 'Fox 5.' The YSL RICO trial is expected to continue into the first quarter of 2025.