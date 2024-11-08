Martha Stewart's new Netflix documentary has sparked controversy after she falsely claimed that journalist Andrea Peyser was dead.

In the documentary/short, Stewart recounted Peyser's coverage of her legal battles in 2004, stating, "New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug. She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time."

Peyser, very much alive, fired back in a Thursday, November 7 column for the 'New York Post.' "I'm alive, b***h!" she wrote. "News of my passing came as a shock. Should I be scared about continuing to write that 'crap'?"

Stewart's comments in the documentary referred to Peyser's reporting during the lifestyle mogul's infamous trial. In 2004, Stewart was convicted on charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to federal investigators. She served five months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, gaining her freedom in March 2005.

Reflecting on her coverage of the trial, Peyser wrote, "I was there in 2004 when the uproarious trial began with court officers acting as Martha's personal valets, clearing the ice in front of the courthouse so that the defendant and her entourage would have an unslippery path from limo to building." She described the courtroom as being filled with "a veritable celebrity petting zoo" and highlighted how Stewart's friends used gel cushions while other attendees endured the standard wooden benches.

Peyser also expressed disappointment in Stewart's lingering resentment. "Nearly 20 years later, I feel overwhelmingly sad about her bitterness," she said, adding, "In the years since my close encounters with the Marvelous Ms. M, now a spritely 83 years old, she's gone from being a billionaire to a mere multimillionaire. But I get the sense that Martha is lonely. ... She's rich. She's beautiful, creative and temperamental. I pity her."

Stewart has yet to address Peyser's response publicly but has voiced dissatisfaction with the documentary itself.

Speaking to 'The New York Times,' Stewart criticized the portrayal of her later years, saying, "Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those. And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them."

'Martha' is currently streaming on Netflix.