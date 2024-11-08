Sean "Diddy" Combs and his mother, Janice Combs, are facing serious allegations from former Bad Boy Records associate Deon "D1" Best.

Best accuses Janice of playing a role in fraudulent business activities designed to siphon publishing and royalty rights from artists who worked with Diddy's record label.

Speaking on 'The Trial of Diddy' podcast, Best claimed, "All of my publishing rights went to Janice Combs." He further alleged that Janice and Diddy, 55, used her name and company to conceal financial deals that deprived him and others of their rightful earnings. Best alleged, "These actions have caused financial hardship, emotional hardship, but not only myself, but other artists in the business through what I feel was fraudulent and coercive activity. And I think that Janice Combs falls under those guidelines."

Best, who says he contributed to notable Bad Boy projects like Biggie's 1999 platinum album 'Born Again,' alleges that proceeds from these works were unfairly funneled to Janice. He announced plans to file a formal legal complaint against both Janice and Diddy to seek compensation for his alleged losses.

This controversy adds to Diddy's mounting legal troubles.

On September 16, 2024, he was arrested by Homeland Security agents following a grand jury indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He pleaded not guilty during his initial court appearance but was denied bail by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky. The following day, a second judge, Andrew L. Carter Jr., also rejected a $50 million bond offer, citing concerns about potential witness intimidation.

Currently detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, Diddy faces additional legal battles. On September 24, a woman filed a lawsuit accusing him and his head of security of drugging, binding, and raping her in 2001.

Despite his ongoing legal woes, his former Diddy-Dirty Money bandmate Kalenna Harper has spoken out in defense of Diddy. The third member of the hip hop trio, Dawn Richard, said she was present when the now-disgraced rapper abused many women, including both his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Kim Porter. Richard, 41, claimed to have experienced abuse at the hands of Diddy, including being locked in a car, verbal attacks, and subjected to unwanted advances.

Harper, who admitted the fallen rap tycoon called her phone 56 times, but it "wasn't witness tampering" and maintains that Richard is just "weird."

In clips from her interview with 'Break Beat Media,' first published on Wednesday, October 30, Harper addressed claims from Richard's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who accused Diddy of witness tampering. Bloom claims those calls stopped after Harper made a statement claiming she never witnessed the abuse listed in Richard's filing.

"Now we're doing recall," she clarified about the reported numerous calls. "That's not tampering, that's recall, because that b***h [Richard] is lying."