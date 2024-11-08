Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were seen dining together in Calabasas on Thursday, November 7, marking a rare public appearance for the estranged couple.

The outing at Crossroads Restaurant, co-owned by Travis Barker, is their first joint appearance in over five months.

Smith, 56, kept it casual in a white T-shirt layered under a green button-down shirt and matching pants. Pinkett Smith, 53, opted for a tan jacket paired with jeans. As they left the restaurant, Pinkett Smith affectionately wrapped her arm around Smith before they exchanged hugs with a friend.

The last time the couple appeared in public together was in May at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.' They were joined by their children—Jaden, 26, Willow, 24, and Trey, 31, the latter from Smith's previous marriage to Sheree Zampino. This family event came shortly after Pinkett Smith revealed in her memoir, 'Worthy,' that the two have been separated since 2016.

Discussing their separation, Pinkett Smith explained, "Why it fractured, that's a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be." Despite living in separate homes within the same neighborhood, she reiterated her commitment to their relationship, saying, "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce."

Smith echoed her sentiments, describing their relationship as a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love." At an event promoting her memoir, he declared, "Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."